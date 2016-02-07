Overview

Dr. Mina Lutts, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and UC Health West Chester Hospital.



Dr. Lutts works at West Chester Fmly Mdcn Mrcy Hlt in West Chester, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.