Dr. Mina Hanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mina Hanna, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Albert Lea, MN.
Dr. Hanna works at
Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea404 W Fountain St Unit 516, Albert Lea, MN 56007 Directions (507) 470-4197Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rochester Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 223-4763
Mayo Clinic Health System - Owatonna2200 NW 26th St Apt 309, Owatonna, MN 55060 Directions (507) 470-4196
Dr. Hanna is well educated in the field of oncology. He is very caring and polite. He always address any questions or concerns that I have in a timely manner. Very professional, respectful and honest. Every conversation I have with people regarding health care I share my experience with them regarding Dr. Hanna. He is a wonderful person and an outstanding Oncologist who is very wise and compassionate about his field of work. He is Heaven sent -
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing
- Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
