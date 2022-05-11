Overview

Dr. Mina Haidarian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Utesa Santo Domingo|Utesa, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



Dr. Haidarian works at Westwind Cosmetic and Laser in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.