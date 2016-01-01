See All Registered Nurses in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Mina Ghaly, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (127)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mina Ghaly, MD is a Registered Nurse in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School.

Dr. Ghaly works at Einstein Pain Institute - Moss in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Pain Institute - Moss
    1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-7246
  2. 2
    Einstein Pain Institute - Moss
    9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 120, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acupuncture
Epidural Steroid Injections
Nerve Blocks
Acupuncture
Epidural Steroid Injections
Nerve Blocks

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 127 ratings
Patient Ratings (127)
5 Star
(105)
4 Star
(21)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Mina Ghaly, MD

Specialties
  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1407299902
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Beth Isreal Deaconess Medical Center
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • Dartmouth Medical School
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mina Ghaly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ghaly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ghaly works at Einstein Pain Institute - Moss in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ghaly’s profile.

127 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaly.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

