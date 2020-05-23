Dr. Ganapathy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mina Ganapathy, MD
Overview
Dr. Mina Ganapathy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Ganapathy works at
Locations
-
1
Tamar A Hoffmann MD1150 S King St Ste 908, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 597-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ganapathy?
You cannot get a better PCM may I be bold enough to tell you! I am ADA and have seen her for a good 12+ years. She is wonderful, patient, works with you, reasonable, direct, knowledgeable, and just very good~ very busy but always time for you!
About Dr. Mina Ganapathy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1265493662
Education & Certifications
- PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganapathy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganapathy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganapathy works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganapathy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganapathy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganapathy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganapathy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.