Neurosurgery
4.5 (102)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Mina Foroohar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Foroohar works at NW Neurosurgery Institute in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North West Neuro Surgery Institute
    880 W Central Rd Ste 3200, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 398-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Dr .Foroohar is a wonderful surgeon,always giving you time for questions, and a great office staff. I have been thru 19 surgeries in my life time and none can compare to Dr Foroohar and staff
    Ian D Wilson — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Mina Foroohar, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356383806
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mina Foroohar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foroohar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foroohar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foroohar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foroohar works at NW Neurosurgery Institute in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Foroohar’s profile.

    Dr. Foroohar has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foroohar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Foroohar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foroohar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foroohar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foroohar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

