Dr. Mina Foroohar, MD
Overview
Dr. Mina Foroohar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
North West Neuro Surgery Institute880 W Central Rd Ste 3200, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 398-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr .Foroohar is a wonderful surgeon,always giving you time for questions, and a great office staff. I have been thru 19 surgeries in my life time and none can compare to Dr Foroohar and staff
About Dr. Mina Foroohar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1356383806
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foroohar has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foroohar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
