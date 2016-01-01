Dr. Mina Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mina Chung, MD
Dr. Mina Chung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0434Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1750326716
- Jewish Hosp/Wash U
- Jewish Hosp/Wash U
- Jewish Hosp/Wash U
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Cardioversion, Elective, Heart Disease and Long QT Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
