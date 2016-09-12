Dr. Min Xu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Min Xu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Min Xu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ARMSTRONG COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Island Hospital.
Dr. Xu works at
Locations
Mt Baker Rheumatology Center500 Birchwood Ave Ste C, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 676-1610
Hospital Affiliations
- Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and compassionate. Can be hard to get in to see but worth the wait. Office will book you in with ancillary provider if physician is not available for urgent need.
About Dr. Min Xu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ARMSTRONG COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Xu has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xu on their profile.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.