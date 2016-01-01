Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Min Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Min Wang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Wang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sbh Pathology Services326 W 64th St, Chicago, IL 60621 Directions (773) 896-2568
-
2
J. I L. Medical Consultancy Ltd.6307 S Stewart Ave, Chicago, IL 60621 Directions (773) 420-1513
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Bernard Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
About Dr. Min Wang, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Chinese
- 1386887701
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.