Dr. Min Ren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Min Ren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Ren works at
Locations
Beaumont Eye Associates Llp3129 College St, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 838-3725
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Min Ren, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1467654798
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ren works at
Dr. Ren has seen patients for Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ren.
