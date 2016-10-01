See All Neurologists in Saint Charles, MO
Dr. Min Pan, MD

Neurology
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Min Pan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Pan works at SSM Health in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SSM Health
    400 1st Capitol Dr Ste 407, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 946-1152

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Restless Leg Syndrome
Epilepsy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Restless Leg Syndrome

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 01, 2016
    She takes her time to listen and go over all the details with you.
    Kim D. in Wentzville, mo — Oct 01, 2016
    About Dr. Min Pan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1184678393
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo.
    Medical Education
    • Shanghai Medical University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Min Pan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pan has seen patients for Epilepsy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

