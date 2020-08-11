Dr. Min Liang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Min Liang, MD
Overview
Dr. Min Liang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FUJIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Prompt Care Medical Doctors-Southwest9999 Bellaire Blvd Ste 370, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 270-0909Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liang is very patient, and careful in caring. She is always available. I am very glad to have her as the family doctor. I highly recommended her.
About Dr. Min Liang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1295053684
Education & Certifications
- FUJIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liang speaks Japanese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liang.
