Dr. Min Ku, MD
Overview
Dr. Min Ku, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Locations
1
Allergy and Asthma Care2300 Computer Rd Ste E25, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
2
Allergy and Asthma Care130 Almshouse Rd Ste 105, Richboro, PA 18954 Directions
3
Allergy and Asthma Care, P.C.10125 Verree Rd Ste 106, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been taking my daughters to Dr. Ku for the past 14 yrs. I would and have recommended Dr. Ku to many of my friends. She has helped my daughters with their allergies and asthma throughout the years. Dr. Ku is very informative about course of treatment, and always takes her time with us during our office visit. Can’t thank Dr. Ku enough!!!
About Dr. Min Ku, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ku works at
Dr. Ku has seen patients for Asthma, Hives and Drug or Food Challenge , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ku speaks Korean.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ku. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.