Dr. Min Ku, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Min Ku, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Ku works at Abington Primary Women's Healthcare Group in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Richboro, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Hives and Drug or Food Challenge along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy and Asthma Care
    2300 Computer Rd Ste E25, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Allergy and Asthma Care
    130 Almshouse Rd Ste 105, Richboro, PA 18954 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Allergy and Asthma Care, P.C.
    10125 Verree Rd Ste 106, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Hives
Drug or Food Challenge
Asthma
Hives
Drug or Food Challenge

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jan 11, 2020
I have been taking my daughters to Dr. Ku for the past 14 yrs. I would and have recommended Dr. Ku to many of my friends. She has helped my daughters with their allergies and asthma throughout the years. Dr. Ku is very informative about course of treatment, and always takes her time with us during our office visit. Can't thank Dr. Ku enough!!!
About Dr. Min Ku, MD

  Allergy & Immunology
  23 years of experience
  English, Korean
  1740281955
Education & Certifications

  Long Island College Hospital
  Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
  Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
  Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Min Ku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ku has seen patients for Asthma, Hives and Drug or Food Challenge , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ku. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ku.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

