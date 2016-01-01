Overview

Dr. Min Cha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Seoul National University--Medical School and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Cha works at Min Y Cha MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.