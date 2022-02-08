Overview

Dr. Min Ahn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Ahn works at The Aesthetic Wellness Center in Westborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.