Dr. Mimi Zumwalt, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mimi Zumwalt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    3601 4th St 9906, Lubbock, TX 79430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jul 02, 2022
    Did an awesome job with my shoulders Thank you
    Arnulfo — Jul 02, 2022
    About Dr. Mimi Zumwalt, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    34 years of experience
    English
    1316928757
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
