Dr. Mimi Trinh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mimi Trinh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Saddleback Medical Center and Community Hospital Of Huntington Park.
Dr. Trinh works at
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - San Juan Capistrano31001 Rancho Viejo Rd Ste 200, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Community Hospital Of Huntington Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Mimi is always thorough and is agreeable to testing to make sure things are ok.
About Dr. Mimi Trinh, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1184605628
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trinh speaks Vietnamese.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.
