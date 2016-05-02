Dr. Mimi Ton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mimi Ton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Barnabas Health Medical Group375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 765-6522
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
We were very pleased with our visit with Dr. Ton. She took her time with us and listened to our concerns. She provided great suggestions and insight that pointed us in the right direction.The staff was very friendly and made our child feel warm and welcome.
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1033178355
- Columbia U/Presbyterian Med Ctr&amp;Chldrns Hosp|Columbia U/Presbyterian Med Ctr&Chldrns Hosp
- Emory University School of Medicine
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Dr. Ton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ton speaks Vietnamese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ton.
