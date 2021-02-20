Dr. Mimi Sohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mimi Sohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mimi Sohn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Sohn works at
Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sohn is very kind, and very thorough. She takes the time to answer questions and discuss testing and treatment options. She genuinely cares about her patients. Her staff is efficient, pleasant, and compassionate.
About Dr. Mimi Sohn, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1275614687
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
