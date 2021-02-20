Overview

Dr. Mimi Sohn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Sohn works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.