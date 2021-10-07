Dr. Mimi Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mimi Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Mimi Liu, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.
Locations
1
Centura Business Park1615 Foxtrail Dr Ste 100, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (303) 261-1600
2
East Denver (Lowry) - Lowry Medical Center8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 210, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Englewood850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
4
Lafayette - West Medical Building1050 W South Boulder Rd Ste 2100, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
5
Clinical Research Department255 S Routt St Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
6
Parker - Lincoln Medical Center11960 Lioness Way Ste 290, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liu rushed in and out. It was a follow up appointment after laser treatment of whole in my retina. She was rough in opening my eyes during the examine. Reluctant to spend any time answering questions. I only chose her because of 5 star rating. Disappointed and will ask for another doctor.
About Dr. Mimi Liu, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1568469625
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Baylor University
- Yale University
- Ophthalmology
