Dr. Mimi Liu, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mimi Liu, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Liu works at Monarch Dermatology & Surgery, LLC in Loveland, CO with other offices in Denver, CO, Englewood, CO, Lafayette, CO, Lakewood, CO and Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Endophthalmitis and Retinal Telangiectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Centura Business Park
    1615 Foxtrail Dr Ste 100, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    East Denver (Lowry) - Lowry Medical Center
    8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 210, Denver, CO 80230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Englewood
    850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Lafayette - West Medical Building
    1050 W South Boulder Rd Ste 2100, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Clinical Research Department
    255 S Routt St Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Parker - Lincoln Medical Center
    11960 Lioness Way Ste 290, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Endophthalmitis
Retinal Telangiectasia
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Purulent Endophthalmitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Hypotony of Eye
Iridocyclitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Progressive High Myopia
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Eye Disease
Eye Test
Hyphema
Macular Degeneration
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Hemorrhage
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Visual Field Defects
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2021
    Dr. Liu rushed in and out. It was a follow up appointment after laser treatment of whole in my retina. She was rough in opening my eyes during the examine. Reluctant to spend any time answering questions. I only chose her because of 5 star rating. Disappointed and will ask for another doctor.
    — Oct 07, 2021
    About Dr. Mimi Liu, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1568469625
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Internship
    • Hospital of Saint Raphael
    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mimi Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Endophthalmitis and Retinal Telangiectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

