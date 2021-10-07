Overview

Dr. Mimi Liu, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at Monarch Dermatology & Surgery, LLC in Loveland, CO with other offices in Denver, CO, Englewood, CO, Lafayette, CO, Lakewood, CO and Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Endophthalmitis and Retinal Telangiectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.