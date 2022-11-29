Overview

Dr. Mimi Cho, MD is a Dermatologist in Edina, MN. They completed their residency with Hennepin County Medical Center



Dr. Cho works at Dermatology Specialists in Edina, MN with other offices in Eden Prairie, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.