Dr. Mimi Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mimi Cho, MD is a Dermatologist in Edina, MN. They completed their residency with Hennepin County Medical Center
Locations
Dermatology Specialists3316 W 66th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-3808Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Dermatology Specialists775 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 Directions (952) 920-3808Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cho has been my dermatologist for over 10 years. She is efficient, educated in procedures and honest with my concerns. The staff is great.
About Dr. Mimi Cho, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hennepin County Medical Center
Dr. Cho works at
