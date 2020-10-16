Overview

Dr. Mimi Chen, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Chen works at McLaren Macomb Health Associates in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Yeast Infections and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.