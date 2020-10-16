Dr. Mimi Chen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mimi Chen, DO
Overview
Dr. Mimi Chen, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
Locations
McLaren Macomb North Grove Women's Health44200 Garfield Rd Ste 164, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 412-5117
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Chen. She always takes the time to sit and talk to me about anything going on. I would highly recommend Dr. Chen to everyoe.
About Dr. Mimi Chen, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Yeast Infections and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.