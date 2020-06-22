Dr. Milton White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milton White, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Milton White, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.
Clinica Alianza Latina5775 Jimmy Carter Blvd Ste 400B, Norcross, GA 30071 Directions (770) 271-4611
Excelente profesional de la salud. Te escucha!!! Te brinda alternativas para mejora u salud.
- Ny Med College
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.