Dr. Milton Swaby, MD
Dr. Milton Swaby, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.
Children's Diagnostic Center380 Summit Ave Fl 5, Steubenville, OH 43952 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr Swaby is simply the best kept secret in the region. And he has the best bedside manner and work ethic of any doctor I've seen in 60 years.
About Dr. Milton Swaby, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1518164953
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Trinity Medical Center East
Dr. Swaby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swaby has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swaby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Swaby speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swaby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swaby.
