Dr. Milton Swaby, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Milton Swaby, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.

Dr. Swaby works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Diagnostic Center
    380 Summit Ave Fl 5, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Bursitis
Gait Abnormality
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Bursitis

Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Milton Swaby, MD

  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • 21 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1518164953
Education & Certifications

  • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Milton Swaby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swaby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Swaby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Swaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Swaby works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Swaby’s profile.

Dr. Swaby has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swaby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swaby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swaby.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swaby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swaby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

