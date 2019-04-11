See All Podiatrists in Southfield, MI
Dr. Milton Stern, DPM

Podiatry
5 (479)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Milton Stern, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi.

Dr. Stern works at Family Footcare, P.C. in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Footcare, PC
    29355 Northwestern Hwy Ste 110, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 945-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 479 ratings
    Patient Ratings (479)
    5 Star
    (414)
    4 Star
    (42)
    3 Star
    (15)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Milton Stern, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760486278
    Education & Certifications

    • Sidney A. Sumby Memorial Hospital
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Bradlley University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Milton Stern, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stern works at Family Footcare, P.C. in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Stern’s profile.

    479 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

