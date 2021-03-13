Overview

Dr. Milton Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Cardiology Care Of The Heart in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.