Dr. Milton Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Milton Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology Care630 S Raymond Ave Unit 204, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 340-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith is wonderful!
About Dr. Milton Smith, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1043261704
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
