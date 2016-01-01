See All Hematologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Milton Seiler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Milton Seiler, MD

Hematology
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Milton Seiler, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.

Dr. Seiler works at Crescent City Hematology/Oncolo in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Tulane Medical Center
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bridgette Collins-Burow, MD
Dr. Bridgette Collins-Burow, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Cindy Leissinger, MD
Dr. Cindy Leissinger, MD
6 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Hana Safah, MD
Dr. Hana Safah, MD
6 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Tulane Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crescent City Hematology/Oncolo
    1401 Foucher St Ste 102, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 897-8970
  2. 2
    Crescent City Physicians Inc
    3712 MacArthur Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 349-6336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Touro Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Seiler?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Milton Seiler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Milton Seiler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Seiler to family and friends

    Dr. Seiler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Seiler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Milton Seiler, MD.

    About Dr. Milton Seiler, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386609147
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ochsner Med Ser
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Fell-Baylor Coll Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Milton Seiler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seiler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seiler works at Crescent City Hematology/Oncolo in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Seiler’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Seiler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seiler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Milton Seiler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.