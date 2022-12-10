See All Dermatologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Milton Schleve, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Milton Schleve, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA.

Dr. Schleve works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Denver - 1960 Ogden St in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Denver - 1960 Ogden St
    1960 N Ogden St Ste 555, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 387-7686
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Denver - 3540 S Poplar St
    3540 S Poplar St Ste 300, Denver, CO 80237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7879
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Great experience! Easy to schedule appointment. Short waiting time. Dr. Schleve and staff were attentive, friendly, and informative.
    Frank Romer — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Milton Schleve, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1316994965
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Milton Schleve, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schleve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schleve has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schleve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schleve works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Denver - 1960 Ogden St in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Schleve’s profile.

    Dr. Schleve has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schleve on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Schleve. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schleve.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schleve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schleve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

