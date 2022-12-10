Overview

Dr. Milton Schleve, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA.



Dr. Schleve works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Denver - 1960 Ogden St in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.