Dr. Milton Ochieng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.



Dr. Ochieng works at BJC Medical Group at Progress - OBGYN in O Fallon, MO with other offices in Quincy, IL and Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.