Dr. Milton Moore, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Milton Moore, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED.

Dr. Moore works at SONTERRA DERMATOLOGY in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Shavano Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sonterra Dermatology
    1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 2201, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 496-5792
    Dermatology Specialists of San Antonio Pllc
    2632 Broadway St Ste 201N, San Antonio, TX 78215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 226-0040
    The Skin MD Dermatology Clinic
    4432 Lockhill Selma Rd, Shavano Park, TX 78249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-9494

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Acne
Genital Warts
Itchy Skin
Acne
Genital Warts

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 23, 2022
    Dr. Moore is truly passionate in addressing and responding to patients’ needs and concerns. His staff is friendly and professional, his office is immaculate and modern, and he is extremely personable and receptive. Dr. Moore is a perfectionist when it comes to his craft, and he believes in putting patients first. To elaborate, Dr. Moore was successfully removed multiple bumps on my face that I had grown back from previous cauterizing. He also was exceptional in administering Injections and laser treatment. Although healing takes a while, I have seen results! Furthermore, Dr. Moore openly makes himself available should patients have questions or concerns post procedure. I couldn’t recommend Dr. Moore enough! I have moved to Florida from SA and am still considering seeing him as my Dermatolgist (I have family to visit there anyway)!
    Jess G. — Jul 23, 2022
    About Dr. Milton Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871888545
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Internship
    • Brackenridge Hosp Austin Med Edu Prog
    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier University of Louisiana
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Milton Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

