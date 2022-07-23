Dr. Milton Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milton Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Milton Moore, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Sonterra Dermatology1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 2201, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 496-5792
Dermatology Specialists of San Antonio Pllc2632 Broadway St Ste 201N, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 226-0040
The Skin MD Dermatology Clinic4432 Lockhill Selma Rd, Shavano Park, TX 78249 Directions (210) 615-9494
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moore is truly passionate in addressing and responding to patients’ needs and concerns. His staff is friendly and professional, his office is immaculate and modern, and he is extremely personable and receptive. Dr. Moore is a perfectionist when it comes to his craft, and he believes in putting patients first. To elaborate, Dr. Moore was successfully removed multiple bumps on my face that I had grown back from previous cauterizing. He also was exceptional in administering Injections and laser treatment. Although healing takes a while, I have seen results! Furthermore, Dr. Moore openly makes himself available should patients have questions or concerns post procedure. I couldn’t recommend Dr. Moore enough! I have moved to Florida from SA and am still considering seeing him as my Dermatolgist (I have family to visit there anyway)!
About Dr. Milton Moore, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Brackenridge Hosp Austin Med Edu Prog
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Xavier University of Louisiana
- Dermatology
