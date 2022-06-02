See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Longwood, FL
Dr. Milton McNichol, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Milton McNichol, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McNichol works at Fertility Center of Orlando in Longwood, FL with other offices in Maitland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fertility Center of Orlando
    1912 Boothe Cir Ste 200, Longwood, FL 32750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 327-1765
  2. 2
    Fertility Center of Orlando
    1000 N Maitland Ave, Maitland, FL 32751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 345-9006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery

Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery
Chronic Pelvic Pain
da Vinci® Myomectomy
Endometriosis
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps
Hysteroscopy
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility
Irregular Periods
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Ovarian Cysts
Pelvic Pain
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Tubal Ligation Reversal
Uterine Fibroids
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 02, 2022
    Entire process was explained thoroughly and we followed it, everyone on the team explained any questions we needed. Very very caring organization
    Happy family — Jun 02, 2022
    About Dr. Milton McNichol, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497848626
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Internship
    • White Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Union College
