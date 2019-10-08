Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milton Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Milton Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.
Locations
Borland Groover Clinic4800 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 483-5826Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went to see dr johnson about 2.5 years ago in orange park and he was wonderful. He diagnosed me with Barrett's and found some benign tumors in my stomach. Where no other doctor told me that I had. I heard he moved to a new location but I don’t know where. Would like to continue seeing him. Excellent doctor!!!
About Dr. Milton Johnson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1811907306
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Duodenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.