Dr. Milton Haber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Haber works at MILTON HABER MD in Laredo, TX with other offices in Eagle Pass, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.