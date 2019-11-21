Dr. Guerrero has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milton Guerrero, MD
Overview
Dr. Milton Guerrero, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Guerrero works at
Locations
Milton Guerrero M.d. P.A.12302 Angel Shores Ln, Houston, TX 77041 Directions (832) 467-1400
Focused Care At Westwood8702 S Course Dr, Houston, TX 77099 Directions (832) 467-1400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Huntsville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Guerrero?
Dr. Guerrero was very patient and kind to our family. He spent time with my grandmother and knew exactly what she needed. He was very respectful with her and even spent time with us, patiently answering our questions. I definitely recommend Dr. Guerrero and his nurse practitioners. He is a blessing!
About Dr. Milton Guerrero, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1548232317
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerrero accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerrero works at
Dr. Guerrero has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerrero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guerrero speaks Chinese and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.