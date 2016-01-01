See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Burlington, MA
Dr. Milton Drake Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Milton Drake Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Lowell General Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Drake Jr works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Burlington in Burlington, MA with other offices in Chelmsford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.
    20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 250-6100
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Hvma-chelmsford
    228 Billerica Rd, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 250-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
  • Lowell General Hospital
  • St. Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Milton Drake Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750354700
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Milton Drake Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drake Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drake Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

