Dr. Milton Coll, MD

Urologic Oncology
5 (489)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Milton Coll, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hosp. of the Med. Col. of Penn. and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Coll works at Urological Associates PC in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Diverticulum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urological Associates PC
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 305, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Diverticulum
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 489 ratings
Patient Ratings (489)
5 Star
(447)
4 Star
(31)
3 Star
(5)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Oct 13, 2022
I first met Dr Coll on a Friday in the emergency room 12 years ago. By that Wednesday I had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor on my bladder. I have followed up with Dr Call since that time and I have highly recommended him to others. He has always made me feel comfortable and also always takes the time to answer any questions. I feel very lucky he was the Dr who saw me in the emergency room. I give him 5 stars in every aspect of his practice.
Barb S — Oct 13, 2022
About Dr. Milton Coll, MD

  • Urologic Oncology
  • 42 years of experience
  • English
  • 1487657086
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Temple University Hospital
  • Hosp. of the Med. Col. of Penn.
  • Hosp. of the Med. Col. of Penn.
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Milton Coll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Coll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Coll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Coll works at Urological Associates PC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Coll’s profile.

Dr. Coll has seen patients for Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Diverticulum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

489 patients have reviewed Dr. Coll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coll.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

