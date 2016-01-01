Dr. Milton Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milton Armstrong, MD
Overview
Dr. Milton Armstrong, MD is an Oncology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Milton Armstrong, MD
- Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1255397543
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Episcopal Hospital Tex Chldns Hospital
- Allegheny Gen Hospital|Tulane University Med Center
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
