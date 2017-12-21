Dr. Milton Armm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Milton Armm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Milton Armm, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Coll Med|Brooklyn VA Hosp
Dr. Armm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2660 E Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (860) 947-8500
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2600 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (860) 947-8500
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group3180 Main St Ste 305, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 371-8651
-
4
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2660 Main St Ste 117, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Armm?
Dr Armm was very professional and he demonstrated that he knows his business. I had an in-office procedure done that made a tremendous difference in how I felt. Dr Armm asked a lot of questions, took notes, and analyzed my sign.s and symptoms. I felt like a new person upon leaving his office. His staff was very friendly. I have nothing but good things to say about how I was treated. Thank you very much Dr Armm!!!
About Dr. Milton Armm, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1679683965
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med|Brooklyn VA Hosp
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armm works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Armm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.