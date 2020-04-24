Dr. Miltiadis Zgonis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zgonis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miltiadis Zgonis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miltiadis Zgonis, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Zgonis works at
Locations
-
1
Penn Orthopaedics800 Spruce St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 662-3340
-
2
Weightman Hall235 S 33rd St Ste 1, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 615-4400Friday8:00am - 12:45pm
-
3
Penn Medicine - Radnor250 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (215) 615-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The most amazing doctor I've ever gone to! I was in severe pain and he was the only one to put my mine at ease. The surgery went great! My knee has never felt better! I'm telling you: THE best!
About Dr. Miltiadis Zgonis, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1538229117
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Tufts University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
