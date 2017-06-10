See All General Dentists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Miloslava Miller, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Miloslava Miller, DDS

Dentistry
5 (471)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Miloslava Miller, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois Chicago School Of Dentistry-D.D.S..

Dr. Miller works at Naperville Dental Center in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Plainfield Naperville Dental Center What
    2547 Plainfield Naperville Rd Ste 124, Naperville, IL 60564 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 449-3273
    Monday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Arestin® Therapy
Bad Taste in Mouth
Abscess
Arestin® Therapy
Bad Taste in Mouth

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Arestin® Therapy Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Braces Debanding Chevron Icon
BriteSmile® Teeth Whitening System Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Connection Dental
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 472 ratings
    Patient Ratings (472)
    5 Star
    (446)
    4 Star
    (23)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?

    Jun 10, 2017
    Spends lot of time explaining things, accurate diagnosis, my whole family loves her!
    — Jun 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Miloslava Miller, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Miloslava Miller, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Miller to family and friends

    Dr. Miller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Miller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Miloslava Miller, DDS.

    About Dr. Miloslava Miller, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech, German, Polish, Russian, Slovak and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053647263
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Dentistry-University Of Illinois At Chicago / College Of Dentistry
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois Chicago School Of Dentistry-D.D.S.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miloslava Miller, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Naperville Dental Center in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    Dr. Miller speaks Czech, German, Polish, Russian, Slovak and Spanish.

    472 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Miloslava Miller, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.