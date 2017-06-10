Dr. Miloslava Miller, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miloslava Miller, DDS
Overview
Dr. Miloslava Miller, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois Chicago School Of Dentistry-D.D.S..
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Plainfield Naperville Dental Center What2547 Plainfield Naperville Rd Ste 124, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 449-3273Monday1:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday1:00pm - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Spends lot of time explaining things, accurate diagnosis, my whole family loves her!
About Dr. Miloslava Miller, DDS
- Dentistry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Czech, German, Polish, Russian, Slovak and Spanish
- 1053647263
Education & Certifications
- General Dentistry-University Of Illinois At Chicago / College Of Dentistry
- University Of Illinois Chicago School Of Dentistry-D.D.S.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller speaks Czech, German, Polish, Russian, Slovak and Spanish.
472 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.