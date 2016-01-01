Overview

Dr. Milos Budisavljevic, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SARAJEVO / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Budisavljevic works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Infection, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Secondary Renovascular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.