Super Profile

Dr. Milo Vassallo, MD

Allergy
5 (116)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Milo Vassallo, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Vassallo works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Brooklyn Heights
    300 Cadman Plz W Ste 1301, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 208-4449
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 11:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Asthma
Allergic Disorders
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Asthma
Allergic Disorders
Allergic Reaction

Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HealthSmart
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Milo Vassallo, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881770741
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital BROOKLYN BAY RIDGE BROOKLYN
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Milo Vassallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vassallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vassallo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vassallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vassallo works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vassallo’s profile.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Vassallo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vassallo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vassallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vassallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

