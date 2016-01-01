Dr. Millie Fell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Millie Fell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Millie Fell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Fell works at
Locations
Andrew R Brookner MD2025 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 627-0045
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Millie Fell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1780607192
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fell has seen patients for Stye, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fell speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.