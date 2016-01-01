Dr. Millicent Zacher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Millicent Zacher, DO
Overview
Dr. Millicent Zacher, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Millicent Zacher, DO
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1508895749
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zacher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Zacher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.