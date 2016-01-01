Overview

Dr. Millicent Muir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with Stamford Hospital



Dr. Muir works at The Best U Now in Plantation, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.