Dr. Millicent Comrie, MD
Dr. Millicent Comrie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Brooklyn Office26 Court St Fl 11, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Directions (718) 852-9180
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Yes, you will wait a long time to see Dr. Comrie. Yes, SOME of the office staff isn’t nice- in particular the ladies at the front desk. Once you get past the front desk the ladies are friendly, professional, and warm. Dr. Comrie is worth the wait. I suffer from PCOS and endometrial hyperplasia and she is the FIRST doctor I’ve encountered that takes the time to speak with me, listen to me and run tests as to NOT load me down with a ton of unnecessary medications. If I tell her I’m not feeling well she checks in to get updates and allows me to come in and see her if I’m in really bad shape. She authentically cares about her patients and has complete compassion and this is why I am sticking with her. Yes, the front desk staff can make it difficult to want to continue to go but Dr. Comrie makes it all worth it. I highly recommend her! She is, hands down, the BEST at what she does!
About Dr. Millicent Comrie, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598724213
- Columbia U
- Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Comrie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comrie has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Uterine Fibroids and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Comrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Comrie speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Comrie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comrie.
