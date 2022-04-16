Dr. Miller Hamrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miller Hamrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miller Hamrick, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their residency with Memorial Medical Center
Dr. Hamrick works at
Locations
Memorial Health University Physicians - Children's Care GI & Surgical Care5002 Waters Ave Bldg 800, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 299-5194
Children's Care - GI & Surgery - Statesboro23630 US Highway 80 E Ste B, Statesboro, GA 30461 Directions (912) 504-0124
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor and staff been taking my grandson there for six months now its amazing how caring everyone is!!
About Dr. Miller Hamrick, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Medical Center
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamrick.
