Overview

Dr. Millard Zisser, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Zisser works at Alpha Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Hives and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.