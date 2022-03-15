Overview

Dr. Millard Tierce, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Tierce works at Fort Worth Allergy and Asthma Associates in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.