Dr. Millard Thaler, MD

Dermatology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Millard Thaler, MD is a Dermatologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Thaler works at Papillon Dermatology in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Herpes Simplex Infection and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Papillon Dermatology PC
    2150 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 820-9774

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Herpes Simplex Infection
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Rash
Herpes Simplex Infection
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Rash Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 13, 2021
    There are doctors with medical training and a degree and then there is a doctor like Dr. Thaler who is a true patient advocate. From my very first visit it was evident my well-being his priority. Dr. Thaler was highly recommended to me and he has exceeded everyone one of my expectations with his kindness, thoroughness, expertise, and care. I have had the honor of recommending him to others on numerous occasions, so complete is my trust and confidence in him. In addition, he has carefully selected a team that shares his commitment to his patients. I cannot not speak highly enough of the peace of mind I now have with Dr. Thaler overseeing my care.
    Bobbie Boyd — Jun 13, 2021
    About Dr. Millard Thaler, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336255793
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Millard Thaler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thaler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thaler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thaler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thaler has seen patients for Rash, Herpes Simplex Infection and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thaler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Thaler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thaler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thaler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thaler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

